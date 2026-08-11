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49ers' Mike Evans: Present for practice Tuesday

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Evans (quadriceps) is in pads and taking part in warmups ahead of Tuesday's joint practice with the Titans, Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com reports.

Evans has been sidelined since last Monday due to a strained quad, but the 49ers have downplayed the injury all along, and after a week off, he appears poised to mix back in Tuesday. Considering the cautious approach the 49ers have taken with Evans, he may not have received clearance for all drills, and it remains to be seen if he'll be allowed to suit up for Thursday's preseason game versus the Titans.

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