Evans (groin) returned to Wednesday, Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com reports.

Evans has barely practiced this summer due to various nagging injuries, but his return to the field Wednesday gives him some time to get ready for next Thursday's season opener against the Rams in Australia. The Niners are flying out Wednesday to get their body clocks acclimated to the time change. As long as Evans avoids setbacks over the next week, he should be available against Los Angeles, though it's fair to wonder how much chemistry he's built with Brock Purdy at this point.