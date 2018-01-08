Garcon (neck) is expected to be ready for the start of the 49ers' offseason program in mid-April, Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Despite having underwhelming quarterbacks in Brian Hoyer and C.J. Beathard throwing to him in the first half of the season, Garcon was easily the team's most productive wideout with 40 catches for 500 yards through eight games before hitting injured reserve with a non-displaced neck fracture. Since he only needed eight weeks to recover from the injury, Garcon should enter 2018 with no health concerns and an even brighter fantasy outlook. The San Francisco offense blossomed after Jimmy Garoppolo stepped in as the team's starting quarterback for the final five games, raising the fantasy ceilings of all the team's pass catchers heading into the upcoming campaign. Look for Garcon to reclaim a starting role at wideout opposite Marquise Goodwin (concussion), who racked up 29 catches for 384 yards as the 49ers' No. 1 receiver in Garoppolo's starts.