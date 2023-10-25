Darnold may be in line to start Sunday's game against the Bengals after teammate Brock Purdy entered the concussion protocol earlier this week, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

While not officially ruled out, Purdy faces a challenge to clear the five-step protocol on a short week after sustaining the head injury during Monday's loss at Minnesota. Darnold has taken 18 snaps and attempted one pass so far this season, strictly subbing in for Purdy in the late stages of blowout wins. The 26-year-old last served as a starter for Carolina over the final six weeks of last season, a stretch in which he won four games and completed 58.6 percent of his passes for 8.2 yards per attempt while accounting for nine touchdowns (seven passing, two rushing) and five turnovers (three interceptions, two lost fumbles).