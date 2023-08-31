Wesley was signed to the Raiders' practice squad Wednesday.
Wesley was most recently a member of the Cardinals, but he spent all of the 2022 campaign on injured reserve with a quadriceps injury. The veteran wideout will now look to develop as a member of the Raiders' practice squad in hopes to carve out a depth role on the team's roster.
