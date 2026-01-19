Williams completed 23 of 42 pass attempts for 257 yards, two touchdowns and three interceptions while taking five carries for 40 yards in Sunday's 20-17 overtime loss in the divisional round to the Rams.

Williams found himself in familiar territory in Sunday's divisional round matchup when he was staring at a deficit in the fourth quarter that required him to pull off a heroic comeback. The sophomore signal-caller accomplished what appeared impossible when he scrambled backwards 10-plus yards before chucking a prayer to the end zone on fourth down that TE Cole Kmet came down with to send the contest to overtime. The magic ran out for Williams and the Bears in the extra period when Rams S Kamren Curl laid out for an athletic interception that ultimately ended Chicago's playoff run. The 23-year-old Williams made strides from the pocket in his first year under head coach Ben Johnson, amassing 3,942 passing yards with 27 touchdowns to seven interceptions across 17 starts in the regular season. The USC product struggled with turnovers in two postseason contests (four TDs to five INTs), something he will look to clean up in future postseason appearances, but Williams' overall performance has the future looking bright in Chicago.