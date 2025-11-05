Swift (groin) was limited in practice Wednesday.

One week removed from not practicing at all before sitting out this past Sunday at Cincinnati due to a lingering groin injury, Swift is back on the field and joined by No. 2 RB Kyle Monangai, who also was limited due to an ankle issue. Monangai dominated a porous Bengals defense Week 9, racking up 198 yards from scrimmage on 29 touches. With their top two backfield options banged up, the situation at the position is up in the air as the Bears prepare to face the Giants on Sunday.