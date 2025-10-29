Swift (groin) didn't practice Wednesday.

Swift was among a number of Bears skill-position players that weren't able to practice to kick off Week 9 prep, the others being WRs Rome Odunze (heel), DJ Moore (hip/groin), Olamide Zaccheaus (knee) and Luther Burden (concussion). Swift has been dealing with a groin injury for three weeks running and followed a DNP/LP/LP practice regimen last week before suiting up this past Sunday at Baltimore, a contest in which he handled a 49 percent snap share and turned 13 touches into 71 yards from scrimmage and one rushing TD. Wednesday's absence may merely be for maintenance purposes, but his status still will be watched as the week continues to get a sense of his odds to continue leading the Bears backfield Sunday at Cincinnati.