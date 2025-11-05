Swift (groin) returned to practice Wednesday and said afterward that he'll play this Sunday against the Giants, Patrick Finley of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Swift played through the groin injury for at least two weeks and remained effective, but he was inactive for the shootout win at Cincinnati this past Sunday. He was then a limited participant Wednesday in his return to practice, telling reports afterward that he wanted to play last week but was held out by the team. Swift said he'll return this week, but fantasy managers still need to track the situation in light of Swift's acknowledgement that the decision isn't necessarily his to make. Fellow Bears running back Kyle Monangai (ankle) was also a limited practice participant Wednesday, after taking 26 carries for 176 yards in the thrilling win over Cincinnati.