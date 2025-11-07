Bears head coach Ben Johnson said Friday that he may take a "hot hand" approach with Swift and Kyle Monangai this Sunday against the Giants, Courtney Cronin of ESPN.com reports. "I believe in a guy having the hot hand," Johnson said. "One guy, if he's feeling it and giving us a spark, we might lean on that a little bit longer."

Swift returned to full practice participation Thursday and now figures to start Sunday, coming back from a one-game absence after Monangai took 29 touches for 198 yards in the win over Cincinnati. Monangai's previous high-water marks for snap share had come in Week 7 (45 percent) and Week 8 (46 percent), with his role seemingly growing while Swift played through a groin injury. Those were actually two of Swift's more efficient games this season on a per-touch basis, and he scored a TD in both despite ceding so much work to Monangai. It sounds like the rookie will be heavily involved again this Sunday, with the extent partially depending on how well he and Swift are playing.