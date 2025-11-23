Swift rushed eight times for 15 yards and brought in his only target for 14 yards in the Bears' 31-28 win over the Steelers on Sunday. He also lost a fumble.

As his final rushing line indicates, Swift was absolutely stonewalled on the ground, and to make matters worse, he also lost a fumble in Steelers territory early in the second quarter. The turnover didn't lead to any Pittsburgh points, but backfield mate Kyle Monangai notably outpaced Swift in carries by four and also scored a rushing touchdown. Whether the developments signal a changing of the guard remains to be seen, but both backs have a tough matchup against Swift's former Eagles squad on the road on Black Friday.