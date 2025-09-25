default-cbs-image
Swift (hip) practiced in a limited capacity Thursday.

Swift maintained his activity level from Wednesday as he deals with a hip injury, leaving him just one more opportunity to prove his health ahead of the weekend. Friday's practice report will reveal whether or not he has a designation ahead of Sunday's game against the Raiders. Through three weeks this season, Swift is averaging 17 touches for 70.7 yards from scrimmage per game while scoring one touchdown.

