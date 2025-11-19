Swift (hip) was a limited practice participant Wednesday.

Swift had a cap on his practice reps last Wednesday due to a hip injury before progressing to a full session one day later, so he again may be easing into this week of prep. He proceeded to pace the Bears backfield this past Sunday at Minnesota, earning a 57 percent snap share and turning 21 carries into 90 yards. Thursday's practice report will reveal whether or not he handled all on-field work.