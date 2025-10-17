Swift (groin) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Saints after a limited practice Friday.

The Bears added Swift to their injury report Thursday as a limited participant, with coach Ben Johnson telling reporters Friday that the running back's groin injury wasn't suffered during practice and isn't anything new. It thus sounds like Swift tweaked a preexisting injury, although this is the first time he's been listed with a groin issue in 2025 (he was listed with a quad injury for Week 3 and a hip injury for Week 4). Regardless of the specifics, Swift's fantasy managers should have a backup plan in case he's deemed inactive ahead of the 1:00 p.m. ET kickoff Sunday. Rookie Kyle Monangai has been Chicago's No. 2 RB all season, but Roschon Johnson also should have a role if Swift doesn't play, and Travis Homer (knee) may soon be activated from injured reserve.