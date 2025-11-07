Swift (groin/personal) didn't practice Friday and is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Giants.

Swift returned to practice Wednesday as a limited participant before upgrading to full participation Thursday. He then missed practice Friday, with 'personal' added to the injury report (he was previously just listed with the same groin injury that held him out last week). Bears coach Ben Johnson sounded like he expected Swift to play this week, telling reporters earlier Friday that he planned to rely on the "hot hand" between Swift and Kyle Monangai. Johnson didn't say anything about Swift missing practice or potentially missing the upcoming game.