Swift (groin) didn't practice Wednesday.

Swift also tended to a groin injury last week, when he was limited in practice Thursday and Friday, entered the weekend as questionable and then was active this past Sunday against the Saints. He ended up reeling off 138 yards from scrimmage and one rushing TD on 20 touches on a 53 percent snap share, so Wednesday's absence may be related to maintenance. Still, Swift's status is one to monitor as the week goes on to ensure he'll be out there again Sunday at Baltimore.