Bears' D'Andre Swift: Status in question for Saturday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Swift (groin) is listed as questionable for Saturday's contest against the Packers.
Swift showed up on the Bears' Week 16 practice report Wednesday as limited due to a groin injury and maintained that activity level one day later. His status now won't be confirmed until about 90 minutes before Saturday's 8:20 p.m. ET kickoff, but if Swift is inhibited or even sidelined, Kyle Monangai would be poised for a larger workload out of Chicago's backfield.
