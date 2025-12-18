default-cbs-image
Swift (groin) is listed as questionable for Saturday's contest against the Packers.

Swift showed up on the Bears' Week 16 practice report Wednesday as limited due to a groin injury and maintained that activity level one day later. His status now won't be confirmed until about 90 minutes before Saturday's 8:20 p.m. ET kickoff, but if Swift is inhibited or even sidelined, Kyle Monangai would be poised for a larger workload out of Chicago's backfield.

