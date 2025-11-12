Swift was limited at Wednesday's practice due to a hip injury.

Swift previously was dealing with a groin issue that caused him to sit out Week 9 at Cincinnati, but he was able to return this past Sunday and reclaim the No. 1 RB role against the Giants en route to 18 touches for 98 yards from scrimmage, while rookie Kyle Monangai turned seven carries into 28 yards and one TD. With a new health concern in tow for Swift, his status will be one to watch as the week goes on as the Bears prepare for Sunday's game in Minnesota.