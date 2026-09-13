Swift carried the ball 18 times for 124 yards and three touchdowns while catching his only target for 10 yards in Sunday's 59-37 win over the Panthers.

In the highest-scoring Week 1 game in NFL history, Swift scored one-yard TDs in the first and third quarters before icing the contest with a 28-yard scamper on the Bears' final possession in the fourth. Swift tied his career high with 10 total touchdowns (nine rushing, one receiving) in 2025, but he's well on his way to shattering that mark this season. The 27-year-old RB will look for another productive day at home in Week 2 against the Vikings.