Swift (groin) was a full participant in Thursday's practice.

A limited participant Wednesday as the Bears kicked off Week 10 prep, Swift's upgrade to full activity a day later puts him on track to return to action Sunday against the Giants. While Swift was out for his first game of the season in the Bears' 47-42 win over the Bengals last weekend, Kyle Monangai (ankle) stepped in as Chicago's lead back and racked up 198 yards from scrimmage and a touchdown on 29 touches. Swift should return to a starting role in Week 10, but he may be at risk of ceding more work in the wake of Monangai's breakout performance. Bears head coach Ben Johnson may favor a timeshare approach to the backfield in an effort to keep both backs fresh, as Monangai joined Swift as a limited participant in Wednesday's session before practicing fully Thursday.