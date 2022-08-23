Montgomery (undisclosed) will have his status for Saturday's game against the Browns determined based upon how he does at practice, Courtney Cronin of ESPN.com reports.
Montgomery dealt with his undisclosed injury two weeks ago, and he returned to the practice field Monday. If he can suit up for the final preseason game, it would give him a strong chance of being ready for the regular season opener.
