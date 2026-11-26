Jackson (elbow) is listed as questionable for Thursday's game against the Lions, Larry Mayer of the Bears' official site reports.

Jackson is working through an elbow injury that he may have picked up during the Bears' 21-13 win over the Saints, when he did not log a tackle while playing solely on special teams. He was listed as a full practice participant for all three Week 12 sessions, but if he cannot play Thursday, then Chicago would have one less contributor on special teams and less depth at the linebacker position.