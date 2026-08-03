Bears' Kyle Monangai: Back at practice Monday

Monangai (undisclosed) was in full uniform for Monday's practice, Chris Emma of 670TheScore.com reports.

Per Adam Hoge of AllCHGO.com, head coach Ben Johnson acknowledged earlier Monday that Monangai missed time during the start of training camp last week due to a soft-tissue injury that's believed to be related to his hamstring. Johnson indicated that Monangai's absence would be "on the shorter side," and the second-year running back supported his coach's claim by getting back on the practice field. The Bears could still ease up on Monangai's reps early in camp, but he looks like he'll have a realistic shot at being available for the Aug. 15 preseason opener versus the Browns.