Monangai rushed 10 times for 31 yards and wasn't targeted in the Bears' 27-7 win over the Eagles on Monday night.

The second-year back logged exactly half of D'Andre Swift's workload on the ground, with Monangai handling his third straight 10-carry total to open the season. The Rutgers product saw his efficiency take a notable dip for the second consecutive game following a stellar Week 1 where he averaged 10.0 yards per carry, yet Monangai's role as a fairly high-volume No. 2 back in Chicago's offense is safe. The lack of receiving work Monday night was a disappointment after Monangai posted a 4-35-0 line through the air in the first two games, but he'll have a chance to atone in what should be a favorable Week 4 home matchup against the Jets on Sunday.