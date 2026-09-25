Monangai (knee) took part in Friday's practice and was listed as a full participant, Brad Biggs of the Chicago Tribune reports.

Monangai didn't participate at Thursday's session due to a knee injury, but his ability to get back to all activity one day later clears up the health of the running back ahead of Monday's game against the Eagles. Through two games this season while working in tandem with D'Andre Swift out of the Bears backfield, Monangai has racked up 182 yards from scrimmage and one rushing TD on 24 touches.