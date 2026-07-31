Skip to Main Content
Football
Football
ChevronDown
This page may contain affiliate links. If you click and sign up, make a deposit, or place a wager, we may earn a commission at no additional cost to you.

Bears' Kyle Monangai: Unavailable Friday

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Add CBS Sports on Google

Monangai was absent from Friday's practice due to an undisclosed reason, Patrick Finley of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Monangai also wasn't spotted during Thursday's practice, making this his second consecutive absence. The Bears haven't provided details on the issue, so Monangai should be considered day-to-day until more information surfaces. He remains in line for a complementary role behind D'Andre Swift, but missed camp reps could pile up if his absence continues. Roschon Johnson, Brittain Brown and Salvon Ahmed will benefit from increased reps as long as Monangai is unavailable.

Add CBS Sports on Google

More News
Now Playing
Share Video
Link copied!