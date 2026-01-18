Bears' Rome Odunze: Active versus Rams
Odunze (foot) is active for Sunday's divisional-round game against the Rams.
Odunze was listed as limited in Wednesday's walkthrough as well as Thursday's practice before being deemed a full participant in Friday's session and questionable to face Los Angeles. The wideout returned from a five-game absence in this past Saturday's wild-card win over the Packers, en route to recording a 69 percent snap share and catching two of his six targets for 44 yards. With his active status this Sunday confirmed, Odunze is on track to maintain his key role in a Chicago WR corps that also features DJ Moore and Luther Burden. On the season, the 2024 first-rounder made his mark from a fantasy perspective by putting up a 44/661/6 receiving line on 90 targets over the course 12 regular-season outings.
