Odunze (leg) is not practicing Monday, Courtney Cronin of ESPN.com reports.

After Odunze exited Thursday's practice with an apparent right leg injury, the wide receiver is opening the Week 1 practice week with an absence. The Bears will release an official practice report Wednesday, and it will be a situation to monitor heading into the weekend ahead of Sunday's season opener against the Panthers. If Odunze can't go against Carolina, Luther Burden (groin) and Colston Loveland would likely see expanded target shares, while Kalif Raymond and rookie Zavion Thomas would be in line for elevated snaps.