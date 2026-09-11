Odunze (calf) will practice Friday, and the training staff will assess him afterward before deciding next steps, Sean Hammond of The Chicago Tribune reports.

Odunze was limited the previous two days, and Friday's session gives him one last chance to upgrade to full participation (or at least make a positive impression on coaches and the training staff). Coach Ben Johnson didn't mention expectations for the extent of Odunze's participation Friday. If Odunze ends up inactive Sunday at Carolina, the Bears will be left with a shaky WR group alongside Luther Burden. The top alternatives are Kalif Raymond, rookie Zavion Thomas and Jahdae Walker.