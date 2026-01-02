Bengals' Chase Brown: Back at practice Friday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Brown (illness) returned to practice Friday, Ben Baby of ESPN.com reports.
After missing practice both Wednesday and Thursday, Brown's return to the field Friday has him trending in the right direction as Sunday's season finale against the Browns approaches. The Bengals' final injury report of the season will relay whether Brown heads into the weekend with a designation or fully cleared for Week 18 action.
