Bengals' Chase Brown: Misses another practice
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Brown (illness) didn't practice Thursday.
Following back-to-back 'DNPs,' the focus shifts to what -- if anything -- Brown is able to do in the Bengals' final practice of the season Friday. If he's limited or sidelined Sunday against the Browns, added snaps/touches would be available for fellow RBs Samaje Perine and Tahj Brooks.
More News
-
Bengals' Chase Brown: Not spotted at start of practice•
-
Bengals' Chase Brown: Misses practice with illness•
-
Bengals' Chase Brown: Two more scores Sunday•
-
Bengals' Chase Brown: Finds paydirt three times in Miami•
-
Bengals' Chase Brown: Grinds out 90 total yards•
-
Bengals' Chase Brown: Two TDs in loss•