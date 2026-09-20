Brown rushed 20 times for 80 yards and brought in three of five targets for two yards in the Bengals' 20-6 win over the Texans on Sunday.

As his final numbers suggest, Brown worked for virtually every yard Sunday, but his contributions on the ground helped the Bengals move the chains and pull off the upset road victory. Brown couldn't get anything going as a receiver, but the fact he saw five targets is certainly encouraging from a bigger-picture fantasy view. The fourth-year back's usage through the first two games corroborates Brown's unquestioned role as the primary option in Cincinnati's ground game, as he's already seen 36 carries and 11 targets heading into a Week 3 road matchup against an always tough Steelers defense next Sunday.