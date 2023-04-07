The Cincinnati Police Department refiled a first degree misdemeanor criminal charge of Aggravated Menacing against Mixon on Friday, Kelsey Conway of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

Mixon was initially charged early February before the Hamilton County (Ohio) Municipal Court dismissed them the next day, but now the running back has been summoned to appear in court April 19. This refiling reopens the possibility for Mixon to potentially be subject to criminal punishment, not also discounting the possibility of punishment from the NFL. Mixon remains under contract with the Bengals through 2024.