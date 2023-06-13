Williams (kneecap) noted Monday that he will be cleared in the next few weeks in time for training camp, Geoff Hobson of the Bengals' official site reports.

Williams underwent surgery in February for a dislocated kneecap he suffered in the wild-card round against the Ravens. He requested a trade in March following the Bengals' acquisition of left tackle Orlando Brown, but Williams has backed off from those trade requests and has focused on his rehab and transition to right tackle for the 2023 season.