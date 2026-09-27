Higgins brought in six of seven targets for 90 yards and a touchdown in the Bengals' 30-27 loss to the Steelers on Sunday.

Higgins and Ja'Marr Chase turned in signature performances in the high-scoring loss, and the former finished as the runner-up in receptions, receiving yards and targets on the day to his talented teammate. Higgins' first score of the season came on a 28-yard grab late in the first half, knotting the score at 17-17 going into halftime. Through three games, Higgins is on pace for a potential third career 1,000-yard season, as he's quickly amassed a 14-244-1 line on 23 targets.