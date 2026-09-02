Higgins (heel) didn't take part in practice Wednesday, Ben Baby of ESPN.com reports.

On Tuesday, coach Zac Taylor relayed to Baby that Higgins was dealing with a bruised heel, but the issue wasn't a major concern. Having said that, Higgins didn't log any activity one day later, so his status, along with fellow DNP WR Ja'Marr Chase (knee), will be monitored closely as Week 1 inches closer. The Bengals take on the Buccaneers on Sunday, Sept. 13, meaning Higgins' first official practice reps of the campaign will be possible next Wednesday.

Add CBS Sports on Google