Higgins (heel) didn't take part in practice Wednesday, Ben Baby of ESPN.com reports.

On Tuesday, coach Zac Taylor relayed to Baby that Higgins was dealing with a bruised heel, but the issue wasn't a major concern. Having said that, Higgins didn't log any activity one day later, so his status, along with fellow DNP WR Ja'Marr Chase (knee), will be monitored closely as Week 1 inches closer. The Bengals take on the Buccaneers on Sunday, Sept. 13, meaning Higgins' first official practice reps of the campaign will be possible next Wednesday.