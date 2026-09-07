Higgins (heel) is in uniform for Monday's practice, Charlie Goldsmith of Charlie's Chalkboard reports.

Coach Zac Taylor relayed last Tuesday that Higgins was tending to a bruised heel, which sidelined the wide receiver since then, so his ability to suit up Monday generally is a step in the right direction. Cincinnati will be posting it's first injury report of the season Wednesday, after which Higgins' activity level will become clearer as the team preps for Sunday's Week 1 matchup with the Buccaneers.