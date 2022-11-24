Singletary carried the ball 14 times for 72 yards and caught his only target for eight yards in Thursday's 28-25 win over the Lions.

While Josh Allen wound up leading the Bills in rushing with 78 yards, Singletary was at least efficient with his touches. The running back has produced at least 80 combined yards in six of the last nine games, putting him on pace for a career high in yards from scrimmage heading into a tough Week 13 clash with the Patriots.