Allen and other starters will play a "healthy amount" in Saturday's preseason game against Denver, Alaina Getzenberg of ESPN.com reports.

There's a good chance this is the only action Allen sees all preseason, giving him a chance to work with new offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey in a game setting. There should already be some level of comfort, considering Dorsey was the Bills' QBs coach the past two years and now leads an offense in which 10 of the 11 projected starters are returning players from last year.