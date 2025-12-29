Allen (foot) underwent X-rays after Sunday's 13-12 loss to the Eagles and received negative results, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Allen began Week 17 as a limited participant at practice due to soreness in his right foot, but he upgraded to full reps Friday and ultimately avoided an injury designation entirely for Sunday's tilt against Philadelphia. He clearly played through the issue Sunday, so it seems equally possible that Allen's postgame X-rays were merely procedural, or indicative of a potential setback. In any case, the star signal-caller's status at practice will now need to be monitored as the Bills prepare for a Week 18 regular-season finale against the Jets.