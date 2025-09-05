Shakir (ankle) doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's game against the Ravens.

Shakir logged three full practices during the week, suggesting he has made a full recovery from the high-ankle sprain that sidelined him for the entire preseason. Buffalo's receiving corps will be at full strength Sunday, as Keon Coleman (groin) and Elijah Moore (personal) also avoided injury designations Friday. Shakir led the Bills in catches (76) and receiving yards (821) during the 2024 regular season.