default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Shakir (ankle) is participating in Wednesday's practice, Katherine Fitzgerald of The Buffalo News reports

Shakir is back on the practice field for the first time since suffering a right high-ankle sprain Aug. 1, so even being restricted to limited reps would represent a significant step in the right direction. Head coach Sean McDermott has expressed optimism about Shakir's chances of being available Week 1, so even if Buffalo opts to take a cautious approach to the No. 1 wideout's health, look for his activity level to ramp up in advance of Buffalo's regular-season opener against Baltimore on Sunday, Sept. 7.

More News