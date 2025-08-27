Shakir (ankle) is participating in Wednesday's practice, Katherine Fitzgerald of The Buffalo News reports

Shakir is back on the practice field for the first time since suffering a right high-ankle sprain Aug. 1, so even being restricted to limited reps would represent a significant step in the right direction. Head coach Sean McDermott has expressed optimism about Shakir's chances of being available Week 1, so even if Buffalo opts to take a cautious approach to the No. 1 wideout's health, look for his activity level to ramp up in advance of Buffalo's regular-season opener against Baltimore on Sunday, Sept. 7.