Bills' Kyle Williams: Plans on returning in 2018
Williams is planning on returning for at least one more season, Mike Rodak of ESPN.com reports.
Williams has been mulling retirement since the Bills were bounced from the playoffs and it appears he still isn't 100 percent certain about a decision. Though he's leaning towards a return, that decision has yet to be set in stone.
