Humber is believed to have suffered a fractured hand in Sunday's win over the Falcons, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Assuming Rapoport's report is confirmed by the Bills, Humber would likely require surgery on the hand, which would almost certainly result in him missing time. However, it wouldn't necessarily spell an end to Humber's season, as the linebacker could choose to wear a club on the injured hand and play with it. Humber has collected 37 tackles over the Bills' first four games.