Thompson was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice due to a hamstring injury.

Thompson likely picked up the injury during the Bills Week 8 blowout win over the Panthers, when he logged four tackles (three solo) while playing 54 defensive snaps. His ability to practice in a limited capacity indicates that the injury isn't considered a long-term issue, and he'll have two more opportunities to increase his practice participation and avoid an injury designation for Week 9 against the Chiefs. The veteran linebacker worked in a rotational role at linebacekr earlier in the season but has played at least 40 defensive snaps over the Bills' last three games, accumulating 19 tackles (12 solo), including 1.0 sacks, one pass defense and one forced fumble over that span.