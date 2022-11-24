Diggs caught eight of 15 targets for 77 yards and a touchdown in Thursday's 28-25 win over the Lions.

After struggling to make a mark in the first half, Diggs came up huge down the stretch, catching a five-yard TD pass with less than three minutes left in the fourth quarter before hauling in a 36-yard strike from Josh Allen with 23 seconds left to help set up Tyler Bass' game-winning field goal. Diggs now has nine touchdowns on the season, one short of his career high, and he's also on pace for personal bests in catches and receiving yards heading into a crucial Week 13 road tilt against the Patriots.