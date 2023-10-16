Diggs finished with 10 receptions and 100 yards off 16 targets in Sunday's 14-9 win over the Giants.

Diggs stayed red hot with his fourth consecutive game recording at least 100 receiving yards. The 29-year-old has generated 620 yards through six weeks, which is good enough to land him among the top five in receiving yards leaguewide. Diggs wasn't the recipient of either of Josh Allen's late touchdown throws Sunday, but he deserves a pass after showering fantasy managers with four scores over the last two weeks. The star wideout could face double teams in coverage next Sunday as the Patriots try to slow Buffalo's hottest weapon on offense, but Diggs remains a must-start in fantasy.