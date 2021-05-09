Diggs shared via his personal Twitter account Sunday that he played through a torn oblique in the playoffs last season.

Despite the injury, Diggs put up 311 receiving yards and two touchdowns in three playoff games, though he was held to 77 yards in the AFC Championship Game loss to the Chiefs. He was limited in practice with the oblique injury throughout the playoffs, but the severity of the injury was greater than Diggs let on at the time. Considering he was playing through the injury back in January, Diggs should be healthy heading into the 2021 season.