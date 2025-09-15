Nix completed 22 of 30 passes for 206 yards, three touchdowns and one interception in Sunday's 29-28 loss to the Colts. He added three rushes for 20 yards.

Nix and the Broncos' offense began the game in exceptional form, as he threw for three touchdowns in the team's first four offensive possessions. His most impressive was a 23-yard dart to the back corner of the end zone to Marvin Mims, and Nix also connected with Troy Franklin for a 42-yard gain early in the second quarter. Things changed in the second half, however, as his explosive plays were eliminated, and he also threw a key interception early in the fourth quarter to aid the Colts' comeback efforts. Nix's fantasy performance was solid, but he now has three interceptions and a fumble lost in the first two games of the new campaign.