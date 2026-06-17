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Broncos' Bo Nix: Full go for training camp expected

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Nix, who returned to individual work during Tuesday's mandatory minicamp practice, suggested that he could be "full-go right now if they wanted me to," Aric DiLalla of the Broncos' official site reports.

The Broncos are proceeding cautiously with their franchise QB, who is bouncing back from surgery to repair an ankle injury he suffered during the Broncos' Divisional Round playoff win over the Bills in January, as well as a subsequent cleanup procedure to address bone spurs. In terms of his recovery, Nix indicated that his doctors have told him his ankle "looks good as new," while adding that he'll be "just fine" for the upcoming season. Though he'll remain limited in minicamp, coach Sean Payton reiterated Tuesday that Nix is in line to be a full practice participant when the team returns to training camp later this summer.

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